Teen girl reports attempted luring in Hummelstown

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a report that a stranger tried to lure a 15-year-old girl into his car.

The girl told investigators the man called out to her and told her to get into his car Thursday morning when she was in the area of West Main and Duke streets, Hummelstown police said in a news release.

She said she ran down the street and hid until the man drove away.left the area.

Police said the incident reportedly occurred around 7:10 a.m.

The man was said to be in his 20s, with brown hair and a short beard. The car was described as a “beat up” black sedan, possibly a Subaru.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hummelstown police at 717-566-2555.

Police added that parents should talk to their children about the dangers of approaching people and vehicles they do not recognize.

