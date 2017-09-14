Suspicious activity reported at Susquehanna Township Middle School

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity at Susquehanna Township Middle School.

A student reported that someone may have been standing behind shrubs – and may have been taking photos – in the area of Mayflower Alley behind the school after dismissal on Wednesday, township police said.

It is unknown whether the person was a male or female. Police said the only description given was “a Caucasian-complected hand.”

No one was approached or spoken to, and there were no other reports of suspicious activity.

Police said they will have extra patrols around the school.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 717-558-6900.

