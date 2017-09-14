Student brought to hospital from university fraternity dies

The Associated Press Published:
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A Louisiana coroner has confirmed the death of an 18-year-old man who was brought to a hospital from a university fraternity house.

East Baton Rouge Parish coroner Dr. Beau Clark said Louisiana State University student Maxwell Gruver died Thursday. An autopsy was planned for Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge-based public university released a statement saying school officials were “aware of an incident” Wednesday night “involving a fraternity.” The university said it was investigating.

The statement did not identify the fraternity. Baton Rouge news media outlets report that crime scene tape had been placed around the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house and that detectives were on the scene

