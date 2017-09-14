State board to announce decision on commutation of sentence of mom who killed newborn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The State Board of Pardons will announce a major decision about a midstate woman convicted of first degree murder on Friday.

Back in 1994, Tina Brosius drowned her newborn baby girl in a porta potty in Brightbill Park, Lower Paxton Township.

“It was a terrible case. It was a mother on mother’s day giving birth and letting that child, putting that child in a porta potty that was full of filth and chemicals,” said Ed Marsico, Dauphin County District Attorney.

Marsico prosecuted the case while serving as an assistant district attorney.

Brosius was 18 years old and living at home. She’d already had two other children. Her parents warned her not to have another.

Attorney Steve Grose has never applied to the State Board of Pardons to have a client’s life sentence commuted but that’s what he’s done for Brosius, a member of his church. He is cautiously optimistic.

“She has lived with that for 23 years. She’s demonstrated by word and by deed that she’s a different person, she’s not the same person,” said Grose.

Lt. Governor Mike Stack (D) heads the Board of Pardons. He said it bothers him that someone as young as Brosius got a life sentence. He said others with more money hire better attorneys and get lighter sentences.

“I think we’re not being soft on crime I think we’re being strong on justice,” said Stack.

Brosius’ two now grown daughters, members of her church even, her attorney said Judge John Cherry have appealed to the Board of Pardons to let her go. But not the man who prosecuted the case and got Brosius that life sentence.

“No, I don’t think her sentence should be commuted at this time,” said Marsico. “I think if she had killed a 4-year-old by drowning it in a pool we wouldn’t be having this discussion about whether she should get out of jail. Why is it that we value the life of a newborn less than if she killed someone older?”

The boards announcement will only be a recommendation. The governor will have a final say on the decision.