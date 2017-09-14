Stake lights recalled for fire hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – More than 18,000 stake lights have been recalled after reports of heat-related damage to nearby property such as deck posts and house siding.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says light refraction through Moonrays mystic globe and snow globe lights can singe or melt nearby objects, posing a fire hazard.

Nine incidents of heat-related damage have been reported.

The lights were sold at home improvement and retail stores from August 2016 through March 2017 for about $20. The solar-powered lights contain LED bulbs that run on rechargeable batteries.

The winter-themed snow globe lights are framed by a snowman, Christmas tree, Santa Claus, or reindeer.

The safety commission said owners should stop using the recalled lights and contact the company to return the product for a refund.