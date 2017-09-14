Small animals killed on Penn State’s main campus

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – A wildlife conservation officer says a homemade weapon was used to kill at least four small animals on Pennsylvania State University’s main campus.

Michael Steingraber said two squirrels and two rabbits have been killed on the campus since August. The latest carcass was found Tuesday.

He said the animals were killed with a utility knife mounted on a skewer.

“These are game animals that are being killed unlawfully and in an unethical manner,” Steingraber told television station WTAJ.

Steingraber said anyone found responsible would face fines and charges that include unlawful taking or game and disturbing wildlife.

“It’s not an ethical way to kill animals, and we’re going to follow up with it and take it seriously,” Steingraber said. “That’s the purpose of my job.”