Re-Bath & More: Experienced in Satisfaction

Re-Bath & More is a bathroom remodeling service that commits to its craft.

“We are a bathroom remodeling specialist, it’s all we do. We can do just the tub/shower area or a complete bathroom remodel from the ground up, even paint!” tells Jon Witmer, Owner.

“ We offer design guidance so we can help you put together a plan for the entire bathroom. Even if you remodel in stages you will have a comprehensive plan so you can be sure the finished product will look great. And, we have multiple lines of products to choose from, not just one product offering.”

Now is the time to finalize your bathroom plans and impress the in-laws this coming holiday season, so don’t wait! Call today at 717-299-4822 or go online to www.rebathandmore.com.