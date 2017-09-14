Pennsylvania SPCA slowly taking over Lancaster shelter

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – There are dogs again in the Mary K. Dano Animal Shelter.

It’s the first step for the Pennsylvania SPCA as they move the shelter into fully operational status.

The Pennsylvania SPCA is taking over the shelter on Prince Street after the Lancaster County SPCA stopped operating last month.

Nicole Wilson, the interim director of operations for the Lancaster facility, said the Pennsylvania SPCA and the Lancaster County SPCA are not affiliated.

“What we’re looking to do is stage a scale up partially in October and then a more thorough one in November,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the facility is still taking in strays from municipalities throughout Lancaster County. She said they will not take surrenders or have dogs available for adoption until next month.

“We are looking over the next few weeks to continue to hire staff members and train those staff members so we can be a fully operational shelter moving forward,” she said.

Wilson said the Pennsylvania SPCA is also looking to update the cages.

“Some of the panels have had issues with deterioration over time and because they’re metal it can cause problems,” she said. “We’re going to be proactive and address that as soon as possible.”

