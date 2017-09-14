Pennsylvania priest gets jail time for child porn possession

The Associated Press Published:

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Roman Catholic priest in Pennsylvania caught with child pornography by someone helping with his computer is going to jail.

The Morning Call of Allentown reported 67-year-old Monsignor John S. Mraz apologized and was sentenced Thursday to six to 23 months.

He’ll have to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

He pleaded guilty in June to possessing child pornography and related offenses.

Court records say authorities began investigating Mraz last year, after a member of his church discovered a file link named “naked little boys.”

Mraz was formerly with St. Ann Catholic Church in Emmaus, and was once chaplain at Lehigh University in Bethlehem. He’s also a former teacher at Central Catholic High School in Allentown.

