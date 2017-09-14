Millersville man gets up to 46 years for sexually abusing 2 girls

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will serve up to 46 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls.

Joseph J. Madonna Jr., 82, was ordered to serve 14 to 46 years, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Madonna was convicted in June of 13 felony charges including child rape.

Prosecutors said he sexually abused the girls for more than eight years, beginning in 2007 when the girls were pre-teens. They said the abuse happened at Madonna’s home in Millersville and at his former home in Manor Township.

Madonna was an acquaintance of the girls’ families.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.