Harrisburg leaders want input for proposed MulDer Square improvements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – City leaders will hold an open house Thursday evening on the multimodal transportation improvements to the MulDer Square section of Allison Hill.

People are encouraged to come out to learn about the project and give their feedback. The purpose of the proposed project is to improve economic development, property values, livability, walkability, and access to all modes of transportation.

Some ideas for the project include pedestrian and bicycle improvements, green storm water infrastructure enhancements, and traffic calming measures.

Design consultants are looking at creating a neighborhood gateway and community plaza at Mulberry Street and Derry Street, removing the Derry Street cul-de-sac to develop a multi-use path and linear park from the intersection of Derry Street and Sylvan Terrace to Cameron Street, and closing Nectarine Street to motorized traffic between Mulberry Street and Haehnlen Street.

The meeting will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the First Church of the Brethren, at 219 Hummel Street.

Dawn White will be at the meeting and have more details tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.