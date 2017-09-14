Hamilton Health Center clinic leases new space in Howe Township

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM)– Harrisburg-based Hamilton Health Center has leased 4,000-square-feet of space at 46 Red Hill Court in Howe Township for a new health care center.

The lease will be handled by Jan Castner, a partner with Lemoyne-based RSR, REALTORS®.

Hamilton officials have said they plan to open the new family health center, located near the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy by early next year.

Hamilton already serves roughly 300 patients in Perry County, who now have to travel to Harrisburg for care, clinic officials said.