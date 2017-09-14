Hamilton Health Center clinic leases new space in Howe Township

By Published:

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM)– Harrisburg-based Hamilton Health Center has leased 4,000-square-feet of space at 46 Red Hill Court in Howe Township for a new health care center.

The lease will be handled by Jan Castner, a partner with Lemoyne-based RSR, REALTORS®.

Hamilton officials have said they plan to open the new family health center, located near the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy by early next year.

Hamilton already serves roughly 300 patients in Perry County, who now have to travel to Harrisburg for care, clinic officials said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s