GIANT and Martin’s stores donate $250,000 to Hurricane Irma relief

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)- GIANT Food Stores, MARTIN’S Food Market announced a $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross from its charitable organization, Our Family Foundation.

The funds will help support recovery efforts and families impacted by Hurricane Irma in Florida.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Floridians who are in the midst of coping with the aftermath and devastation of Hurricane Irma,” said Tom Lenkevich, GIANT/MARTIN’S president. “We hope that our donation provides residents and volunteers with the items they need now, including food, shelter and other essentials to help them begin the recovery process.”

Including this donation, GIANT/MARTIN’S and its affiliates donated $500,000 in cash and products to the American Red Cross for recent hurricane relief efforts.