Eagles quarterback Wentz inspired Miss America

The Associated Press Published:
Miss America
Miss North Dakota Cara Mund reacts after being named Miss America during Miss America 2018 pageant, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says it’s cool that the winner of the Miss America contest credits him with inspiring her.

Wentz graduated from Bismarck, North Dakota’s Century High School one year ahead of Miss America Cara (KAHR’-uh) Mund.

Mund said after winning the title Sunday that “if Carson Wentz can do it, Miss North Dakota Cara Mund can become Miss America.” The 23-year-old Brown University graduate is the first contestant from her state to win the crown.

Wentz said Wednesday the cool part of being a professional athlete is “showing that it can be done, no matter where you come from, no matter what it is that you’re pursuing in life.”

Wentz was drafted second overall by the Eagles last year out of North Dakota State.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s