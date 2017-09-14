Central Dauphin student says stranger offered lollipop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Central Dauphin School District says a middle school student reported he was approached near his bus stop Thursday morning by a man who offered him a lollipop.

The incident reportedly occurred near the bus stop at the intersection of Garber Lane and Mountain Road in Middle Paxton Township.

The stranger was described as having red hair, and he was said to be driving a white van with Pennsylvania plates.

State police are investigating.

Swatara Township police continue to investigate an incident Wednesday afternoon involving a Central Dauphin fifth-grader. The boy reported that a man with orange, curly hair chased him from his Paxton Street bus stop.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.