Author Spotlight: Eucabeth Odhiambo’s Auma’s Long Run

“Auma loves to run. In her small Kenyan village, she’s a track star with big dreams. A track scholarship could allow her to attend high school and maybe even become a doctor. But a strange new sickness called AIDS is ravaging the village, and when her father becomes ill, Auma’s family needs her help at home. Soon more people are getting sick even dying and no one knows why. Now Auma faces a difficult choice. Should she stay to support her struggling family or leave to pursue her own future? Auma knows her family is depending on her, but leaving might be the only way to find the answers to questions about this new disease.” —Summary: Auma’s Long Run.

Dr. Eucabeth Odhiambo is inspired by her own experiences growing up in a Luo village in Kenya and her studies of HIV/AIDS education in Kenyan schools. She’s hear to tell us her story on how she became a middle grade novelist, her inspirations for the story, and how she hopes her novel impacts adults and children alike.