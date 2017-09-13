Toomey optimistic about tax reform post bipartisan meeting at the White House

WASHINGTON (WHTM/AP)– U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa) said he is optimistic about tax reform legislation being passed after a working dinner at the White House with the president.

President Trump wants Congress to send him a bill to cut taxes for corporations and individuals.

After the meeting Toomey tweeted, “Just finished a constructive, bipartisan meeting at the White House on #TaxReform. I’m optimistic we’ll find a way to get this done.”

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Donnelly of Indiana were at the dinner. Sens. John Thune of South Dakota and Orrin Hatch of Utah were the other Republicans at the dinner.