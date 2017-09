ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Four minors have been arrested for causing $2,500 in damage to cars they egged in East Pennsboro Township, police said.

The vehicles were egged in June.

East Pennsboro police said most of the incidents occurred in the Floribunda, Laurel Hills South, Penn Valley and Treemont developments.

