Target recalls dressers for tip-over risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Target is recalling dressers that are unstable if not anchored to a wall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says more than 175,000 four-drawer dressers sold by the retailer pose serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

Target has received 12 reports of the Room Essentials dressers tipping or collapsing, including tipping over on two 3-year-old children. No injuries have been reported.

The dressers were sold exclusively at Target from January 2013 through April 2016 for about $118. Dressers sold in black have model number 249-05-0103, espresso models have model number 249-05-0106, and maple models have model number 249-05-0109.

The safety commission said consumers should stop using the dresser if it is not properly anchored to a wall and place it in an area where children can’t get to it, or return the recalled dresser to any Target store for a full refund.

