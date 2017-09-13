Suspicious man chases boy from his bus stop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man they say chased a fifth-grade student from his bus stop on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:45 pm, at the Park Run Apartments in Swatara Township.

The boy was able to run to his home in order to get away from the man.

The suspect is described as having curly reddish hair and close-cut facial hair.

Anyone with information should call Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550. People can also submit a tip online at SwataraPolice.org.

