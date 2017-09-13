Seasonal jobs are up for grabs at local catering group

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s become more common for businesses to begin hiring for the holidays in August and September.

Most of those businesses are retailers, but there’s also been a recent demand for seasonal workers in catering.

The JDK Group in Camp Hill says it’s looking to double its staff for the holiday season.

Although it’s only part time, it still means dozens of new positions that could become full time.

“We know that you may not be a florist or you may not understand culinary,” said Steve Sanchez, Chief Marketing Officer at JDK. “But we have the team to teach and help you become that, and that’s what I think is really great about our workplace.”

Seasonal job openings at big retailers have also increased compared to last year.

Target says it’s looking to fill 100,000 seasonal positions.

On Tuesday, Hersheypark and Giant Center held a job fair, as they’re looking to hire more than 700 new employees. However, the current unemployment rate may make it more difficult to find workers.

“The most recent rate is 4.2 percent, which is nearly full employment across the board,” said David Black, Harrisburg Regional Chamber President. “So that means that these seasonal employers, and a lot of it is retail, are going to be dipping into high school students, college students.”

Despite the difficulty that could be faced, groups like JDK are optimistic that new hires are just an online application away.

“Hospitality isn’t easy all the time,” said Sanchez. “But, we like to make it easy and fun with our team.”