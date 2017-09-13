Lower Paxton police investigate 2 car break-ins at Friendship Community Center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thieves broke windows to steal from two cars parked at the Friendship Community Center in Lower Paxton Township, police said.

Police said a woman parked at the community center on Sept. 6 discovered the first theft just after 1 p.m. The thief broke out her front driver window to steal belongings in the car.

While investigating that theft, the officer was notified of a second theft. Police said that vehicle had the rear passenger window broken out and items were stolen from inside.

Police said drivers who leave valuables in their vehicles should keep the property out of sight.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Lower Paxton police at 717-657-5656.

