Leola man gets prison for high-speed DUI crash that injured 3

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will serve up to six years in prison for a DUI crash that injured himself and three passengers.

Alexis M. Felix, 22, of Leola, was ordered to serve three to six years, followed by nine years of probation, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Felix had pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and related counts.

The district attorney’s office said Felix was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana on Sept. 18, 2015, when his BMW crashed into two trees along Route 23 in Upper Leacock Township.

His passengers told police Felix was driving more than 100 mph in the 40-mph zone. One passenger said the speedometer at one point indicated 130 mph.

The district attorney’s office said two passengers sustained skull fractures. One who was placed in a coma wrote in a statement he has had to relearn basic life functions during his recovery process.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.