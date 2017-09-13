Lawmaker unveils bill to crack down on charities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Rep. Tony DeLuca says it was his own battle with cancer that opened his eyes to how some charities operate.

“I always thought when I donated, a majority of my money went for the cause, the mission. You never thought, I never thought, nobody thought this was happening,” DeLuca (D-Allegheny) said.

After beating cancer and donating to cancer-related charities, DeLuca says he wanted to see exactly where his money was going.

“What I found out was unconscionable because the fact is very little goes to the mission,” he said. DeLuca.

DeLuca is introducing legislation to crack down on what he calls “unscrupulous” charities. House Bill 1669 would ban non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania that do not invest at least 65 percent of proceeds into their causes.

DeLuca said he plans to introduce the legislation in the near future. He’s working to get bipartisan support for his bill.

