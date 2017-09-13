Lancaster County man charged with assaulting woman

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lititz man is facing a number of charges after police say he assaulted a woman at his home.

On Wednesday morning, police responded to Brett Midile’s home on the 600 block of South Cedar Street, after reports that a woman had been assaulted there.

According to police, Midile choked the woman, threatened to kill her, and pushed a stick of deodorant in her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

Midile has been charged with Strangulation, Simple Assault, Intimidation of a Witness, and Terroristic Threats.

