House OKs GOP’s no-new-taxes borrowing package

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives is sending the Senate a no-new-taxes borrowing package to help plug state government’s $2.2 billion budget gap.

The GOP-penned measure passed, 103-91, late Wednesday night, with heavy opposition by Democrats. Pennsylvania’s budget stalemate is in its third month and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says the House GOP’s plan doesn’t solve the state’s underlying financial problems.

The plan follows the collapse of earlier House GOP proposals. Republican Rep. Paul Schemel of Franklin County, says it uses money the state already has. But critics say it “robs Peter to pay Paul.”

The revamped package relies on borrowing $1 billion against future revenues and siphons $600 million-plus from off-budget programs, including accounts for mass transportation and environmental protection.

It also faces opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate, which passed a $500 million-plus tax package in July to help fully fund a $32 billion spending agreement approved overwhelmingly by both chambers.