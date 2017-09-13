Forecasters: Get ready for vibrant fall colors

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – Tammy Silvis went looking for a change of color during her walk on the Lancaster Junction Trail.

“There’s a lot of green right now,” she said.

Silvis may not have to wait long to see fall colors on the trees. The ABC27 Stormtrack Center team believes we could be in for a vibrant season.

Meteorologist Dan Tomaso said the wet summer will help. He said the last couple of weeks should also contribute to an amazing foliage show in the trees.

“Usually warm, sunny afternoons followed by cool nights will really bring out the vibrant colors we expect to see,” he said.

Tomaso said the peak time to see the leaves change should be mid to late October.

Chiques Rock, overlooking the Susquehanna River just outside of Columbia, is a favorite spot for local leaf peepers.

