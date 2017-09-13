Firefighter’s lawsuit claims she was demoted for being a mom

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A firefighter who claims she was demoted because she’s a mother has filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the Lower Swatara Township Fire Department.

Jessica Etzle claims she was a lieutenant for two years before the fire chief told her she “needed to be home and be a mother” to her 6-year-old son, according to the lawsuit she filed in U.S. District Court.

She says an assistant fire chief also told her she “needed to be a mom instead of being in the fire station.”

Etzle claims she was demoted and her fire prevention duties were taken away during that Jan. 4, 2016, meeting with department officials who filled two open lieutenant positions later that night.

The lawsuit seeks a trial by jury and unspecified damages.

