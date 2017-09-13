Firefighter’s home destroyed by fire, department launches fundraiser

DAUPHIN, Pa.(WHTM) A firefighter and his family lost everything after their home was destroyed by fire but the community is rallying to help them get back on their feet.

The fire happened Monday night around 7:45 p.m. at Garry Meredith’s home on Fishing Creek Valley Road, said Mike Fagan, the assistant chief of Dauphin-Middle Paxton Fire Company.

Meredith along with his father and two other adults and a young child made it out safely but the home was destroyed.

“It’s the emotional effects after and looking at the devastation and thinking man this is a friend this is a guy I sat down with,” said Fagan.

Firefighter boots will be placed in local businesses for cash donations.

“We are doing all we can to give support to Garry and his family there were five people and they are going to have needs they have lost everything, said Fagan.

The fire company will post information on how to donate on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/DauphinFire/