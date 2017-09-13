Engine problems caused copter crash that killed Troy Gentry

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2013 file photo, Troy Gentry of the Country Music duo Montgomery Gentry performs on the Rebels On The Run Tour in Lancaster, Pa. Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in a helicopter crash, according to a statement from the band’s website. He was 50. The group was supposed to perform Friday at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

MEDFORD, N.J. (AP) — Engine problems caused a helicopter crash in New Jersey last week that killed country music performer Troy Gentry and the pilot.

That’s the finding of a preliminary report issued Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The pilot reported the aircraft was experiencing mechanical problems shortly after takeoff Friday.

After discussing the issue with experts on the ground, the pilot chose to stop the engine and perform an autorotation that would glide the helicopter down to a runway at the Flying W Airport in Medford. But the plane soon went down and crashed in a wooded area near the airport.

The 50-year-old Gentry was half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry. The crash occurred hours before they were due to perform at a resort housed at the airport.

