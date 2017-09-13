‘Divine Dairy Affair’ showcases Pa. dairy industry

There’s a big party next week celebrating Pa.’s dairy industry.

The Divine Dairy Affair will feature a full-course menu prepared by master chefs at JDK Catering, featuring locally-produced Pennsylvania-Preferred foods paired with local ale, cider and wine from the Vineyard at Hershey.

The event supports the next generation of dairy farmers through scholarships, internships and education programs.

It’s next Wednesday, September 20, at the Harvest View Barn in Elizabethtown. Ticket information can be found by clicking here.

Recipes seen on Daybreak:

AUTUMN HARVEST SALAD (SERVES 4)

1lb baby spinach

4oz butternut squash, roasted

2oz pomegranate seeds

3oz candied walnuts

6oz cheddar cheese crisps

16-20 pumpernickle croutons

16oz champagne vinagrette

First, roast the butternut squash by peeling and removing the seeds. Dice into ½ inch size pieces. Lightly cover with your choice of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast butternut squash until soft at 375 degrees for about 20-25 minutes. Next lightly rinse your greens under cold water and shake of excess water. Finally take your ingredients and start assembling with the spinach in the bowl first. Pour dressing over the top just before service or serve it on the side.

Recipe for the dressing. ¼ cup champagne vinager, 1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard, 2 tablespoon red wine, 1 tablespoon finely minced shallot, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, ½ cup vegetable oil, ¼ cup olive oil. Combine all ingredients except oils into a mixing bowl. Slowly add oils while whisking constantly.