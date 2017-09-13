Clouds and a few light showers from Irma today

What’s left of Irma continues to affect the Mid-Atlantic region with clouds and occasional showers. The upper level low will continue to push northward today at a snail’s pace bringing some clouds and a few, stray showers. Rainfall amounts will be light today and there could even be a few peeks of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 70s with increasing humidity. Expect a cloudy night on the way with some stray showers. It will be muggy tonight with lows in the mid 60s. Tomorrow will offer the best chance for rain this week as the low that was once Irma lifts over Pennsylvania. Scattered showers will be present throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s. Rainfall amounts will be generally less than a half inch. Friday and Saturday could still offer the chance for a stray shower as temperatures warm into the 80s. Most of Friday and Saturday should be dry, however.

The latest on Hurricane Jose is showing the storm hooking back west in the direction of the east coast by this weekend, but steering winds over the Atlantic Ocean should push the hurricane farther out to sea away from the United States. If that forecast holds, warmer air looks to stick around through early next week. High temperatures in the afternoon should average in the lower 80s and in the 60s overnight. This will help bring our weather back to September standards after starting the month much below normal. Stay tuned!