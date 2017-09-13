‘Boot Camp’ for American Red Cross disaster relief volunteers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Red Cross is putting volunteers to the test with a “boot camp.”

Since hurricanes Harvey and Irma ripped through mass portions of Texas and Florida this summer, dozens of new volunteers across central Pennsylvania have come forward in hopes of helping victims. While those volunteers are anxious to help, American Red Cross requires specific training before individuals can be deployed for disaster relief.

“They’ll be learning everything they would need to know to operate a shelter,” said Kim Maiolo, a spokesperson for American Red Cross Central PA Region. “It’s been an extremely enthusiastic response from this area. People want to help.”



According to Maiolo, around 60 people from the Harrisburg and Lewisburg areas registered to become volunteers and passed background and health checks in order to become eligible for the Sheltering Fundamentals Boot Camp. Along with completing six hours of classroom instruction, each volunteer is required to be age 18 or older, be able to deploy for a 2-3 week period and work 12 hour shifts while deployed. Deployment is not guaranteed.

“Its really hard to say, ” said Maiolo. “They could be deployed areas that are affected by Irma and Harvey. There is a huge area that has been impacted, so there’s no way of really knowing where folks could go, or if they’ll go this time around. but its not a question of ‘if’ they’ll go, it’s ‘when.’ It might not be this disaster, but it might be the next.”