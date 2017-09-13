3 people transported after shooting in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting in York Wednesday night.

According to 911 dispatchers, the shooting happened around 10 pm, on the 400 block of South Duke Street.

Three people were transported from the scene.

The York City Police Department is handling the investigation. There is no word on the severity of anyone’s injuries, or if police are searching for a suspect.

