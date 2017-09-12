York County’s first end-of-life home almost ready to open

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The first hospice home in York County in more than 20 years is expected to open later this Fall.

Pappus House will provide 24 hour personal care, home cooked meals, and companionship to residents during their stay. While there are more than a dozen hospice providers in York County, this facility will be the only home-like setting for those who can not or choose not to spend their final days at home.

Pappus House Board of Directors members went to area hospice providers, in order to find out what needs they felt should be met.

“And in every case, all of them said they have people on a monthly basis, and usually one or two at least, who would benefit from a home like Pappus House,” said Pappus House Board of Directors Chair, Beth Gill-MacDonald. “This becomes an alternative for them to spend their final days in a home-like environment, with care 24/7.”

A home was found for Pappus House over the summer on Cherry Street in York Township.

Renovations are currently being done in order to open the home to residents. It will house three patients at first. Plans are to expand it to more residents in the future.

The goal is to have a staff in place in the next month, and then open Pappus House by late Fall.

They are still looking for people to volunteer, as well as for donations. Donations can be made at the Pappus House website. They also have a list of items they need on their Target Housewarming Registry.