Woman convicted of obstructing child abuse investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County jury convicted a woman Tuesday of obstructing a child abuse investigation.

That charge against Samira Randolph-Ali was filed after an investigation by Steelton police that began in May of 2016.

Once she became aware of the police investigation, Ali called and told the victim to recant a statement because “she is losing everything and cannot find work,” according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Another adult overheard the phone call and reported it to police.

The jury did not find Ali guilty of the simple assault charge police were initially investigating.

The victim refused to cooperate with the prosecuting attorney at trial and recanted her initial statement to police about Ali punching her in the eye.

An additional aggravated assault charge against Ali was withdrawn prior to jury selection when a child indicated he would not cooperate and refused to get on the witness stand. The charge stemmed from an accusation that Lin beat the child with a cord, which resulted in permanent scars.

Sentencing for Ali is scheduled for Oct. 12.

