What basketball can teach you about your boss

What’s the real purpose of the mid-court line in basketball? The answer to that question could change the way you work.

Consultant, motivational speaker, and trainer Marvin Worthy joins Amanda St. Hilaire, Dennis Owens, and Kendra Nichols for the latest episode of On Deadline to discuss lessons in “conditioning from the neck up.” Worthy spells out ways we can train our brains to control emotions and make better decisions, in both sports and life.

In this episode, you’ll learn what it takes to motivate different types of people, how to avoid being THAT parent on the sidelines, and what basketball can teach you about your boss.

Dennis also gives a quick lesson on how the state budget battle affects your personal finances.

