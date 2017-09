An event on City Island in Harrisburg will raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The Central Pa. St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer will be held September 23.

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. No child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.

For more information, click here.