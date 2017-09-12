Record donations raised by ABC27, Mennonite Disaster Service telethon

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – ABC27 teamed up with Mennonite Disaster Service on Monday to raise money for victims of Harvey and Irma.

The total amount of money raised during the telethon was $97,610.

Kevin King, the executive director of MDS, said it was a record for one day of fundraising. He said the totals could easily top $100,000 when they add donations that were mailed to MDS.

“We were just blown away by the generosity that’s out there,” King said.

King said MDS already has 25 volunteers helping to rebuild Texas homes. He said the money raised on Monday will continue to help.

“It costs Mennonite Disaster Service about $37 a day to support a volunteer,” he said.

King said the donations will also help with their upcoming mission in Florida. He said they’ll have new tool shed trailers for volunteers who are helping to put lives back together.

“This has been a wonderful matching of volunteers with the financing to make this effort really possible,” King said. “We could not do it without these contributions.”

