Power Packs: Power-Packed Breakfast!

Kim’s back with another outrageously affordable and tasty meal! She’ll teach us her recipe for a Power-Packed Breakfast as well as tell us a little about Power Packs is helping empower families and fighting hunger this September.

Power Packed Breakfast

3 russet potatoes, peeled and diced

1 green bell pepper and onion diced

1 (12.8-ounce) package chicken or turkey sausage sliced

¾ cup milk

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

1 (10.75-ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup

salt and black pepper, to taste

$5.50 recipe feeds 4

Directions:

Place potatoes, bell peppers, onion, sausage, cheese, oregano and basil into a 6-qt slow cooker. Stir in chicken soup; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Cover and cook on low heat for 4-5 hours or high heat for 2-3 hours.