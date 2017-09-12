Power Packs: Power-Packed Breakfast!

Kim’s back with another outrageously affordable and tasty meal! She’ll teach us her recipe for a Power-Packed Breakfast as well as tell us a little about Power Packs is helping empower families and fighting hunger this September.
Power Packed Breakfast
- 3 russet potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 green bell pepper and onion diced
- 1 (12.8-ounce) package chicken or turkey sausage sliced
- ¾ cup milk
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 (10.75-ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
- salt and black pepper, to taste
$5.50 recipe feeds 4
Directions:
Place potatoes, bell peppers, onion, sausage, cheese, oregano and basil into a 6-qt slow cooker. Stir in chicken soup; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Cover and cook on low heat for 4-5 hours or high heat for 2-3 hours.