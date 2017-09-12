Police seek ID of second retail theft suspect

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One suspect was arrested and one is still wanted after a retail theft on the West Shore.

According to the Upper Allen Township Police Department, two people entered the Weis Markets on Bumble Bee Hollow Road around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The two are accused of distracting the staff and walking out without paying for two cases of beer.

The female left the scene in an older model Chevrolet Blazer that was maroon in color and driven by an older man with gray hair and glasses.

According to police, Navorro Young, 35, of Palmyra, was left behind and arrested at the store.

Young was taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing on charges of false identification to law enforcement, retail theft and public drunkenness.

Anyone with information about the theft or the identity of the second suspect is asked to call the Upper Allen Township Police Department at 717-238-9676. Tips can also be submitted at upperallenpolice.com or by calling or texting an anonymous tip line at 717-850-8273.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.