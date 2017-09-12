Overnight fire at business in Cumberland County

Mechanicsburg, Pa. (WHTM) – The fire started around 2:30 Tuesday morning at Fry Communication on Pleasant View Drive in Mechanicsburg.

The building was evacuated and no one was hurt.

Workers say the fire started when a gas-powered drier exploded.

Fry Communications prints magazines and comic books. The drier is two stories high and 150 feet long by 15 feet wide. It’s used to dry ink.

It took crews about 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Firefighters say they had to deal with zero visibility because of the smoke.

There is significant damage inside the building.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our <a href=””>News App and our <a href=””>Weather App for your phone and tablet.