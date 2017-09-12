Teen reported missing in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A teenager has been reported missing in Carlisle.

A Facebook post from Carlisle Borough states 15-year-old Doris Benitez-Cabrera was last seen in the 100 block of Elm Street.

The teen is described as being 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Benitez-Cabrera’s whereabouts is asked to call the Carlisle Borough Police Department at 717-243-5252, ext. 3.

