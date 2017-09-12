Teen reported missing in Carlisle

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
(Carlisle Borough)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A teenager has been reported missing in Carlisle.

A Facebook post from Carlisle Borough states 15-year-old Doris Benitez-Cabrera was last seen in the 100 block of Elm Street.

The teen is described as being 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Benitez-Cabrera’s whereabouts is asked to call the Carlisle Borough Police Department at 717-243-5252, ext. 3.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s