Man exposed himself in store, fled police in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a woman in a Hershey store and then led officers on a pursuit.

Derry Township police said the man pulled down his pants inside the store at the Tanger Outlets around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Responding officers spotted the suspect immediately after the incident and pursued him, but the chase was called off near the intersection of East Chocolate Avenue and Lingle Avenue, police said.

Investigators said the man was driving a bright silver mid-size Chevrolet sedan of unknown model. The registration is a newer blue and white New York plate, but the number is unknown.

Police said similar incidents of indecent exposure have been reported in Lebanon County, most recently on Sunday.

A reward of up to $2,000 may be offered by Dauphin County Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202 or Crime Stoppers at 800-262-3080.

