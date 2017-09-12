Local honeymooners escape Irma’s fury on Antiqua

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County couple honeymooning on Antiqua made it home safely as Hurricane Irma pounded the Caribbean island, but it wasn’t easy.

Dr. Brett Bellis and his bride Natalie were staying at the Sandals Grande Antigua Resort as Irma closed in on Sunday.

“That night, it broke loose,” Natalie Matter Bellis said. “We got back and there was a note on our door saying if you want to leave, we’ll credit you the rest of your stay, you want to get out before the storm comes. We got on the phone right away; we’re like, okay, get us out.”

But the newlyweds were still in their room when Irma’s powerful winds began to blow.

“I didn’t think it could get any worse,” Brett Bellis said. “It sounded like a freight train outside the window, and I looked at my phone and we were in the yellow. We hadn’t even hit the red yet.”

After the storm, the couple took a plane to Barbados. They planned to travel to New York but instead had to fly to Toronto before continuing to Harrisburg International Airport.

The resort credited the rest of their stay, but they’re just happy to be home.