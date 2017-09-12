Lancaster man sought in stabbing incident

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators have identified a suspect in a stabbing that happened in the city earlier this summer.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Taylor Wike of Lancaster.

Wike is accused of stabbing a 35-year-old man on his right arm, nose and behind his right ear during a fight near East End Avenue and South Plum Street on July 10.

The victim told police that he and a friend had been in some type of altercation with a group of men at a city bar. When they later confronted one of the men outside the bar, a group of his friends arrived and attacked the pair in their car.

The victim said he then ran from the car and heard several gunshots. Officers found six spent shell casings in the area.

Anyone with information on Wike’s whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3347 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.

