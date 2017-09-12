Jury gets case of Columbia teen charged with shooting at police

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County jury has begun deliberations in the trial of a Columbia man accused of shooting at police officers last year.

Marquell Rentas, 18, is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault of a police officer, and reckless endangerment.

Rentas was 17 years old when prosecutors say he used a high-powered rifle to shoot at three officers from a second-floor window. The uniformed officers from Columbia, West Hempfield, and East Hempfield Township were in marked cars as they responded to a report of shots fired during the early hours of July 29, 2016.

No one was injured and no officers returned fire.

The officers testified they heard the shots and the bullets striking around them. Rentas later told the officers he was shooting at them, prosecutors said.

His defense lawyer argued Rentas was not aiming at the officers and is only guilty of reckless endangerment.

Rentas’ cousin, 19-year-old Trenton Nace, is scheduled for trial on the same charges next month. Authorities said he admitted to handing Rentas ammunition and recovering the spent shell casings.

His father has said Rentas was motivated by the Black Lives Matter movement. In a statement following their arrests, he said Nace and Rentas “are in jail for doing what Black Lives Matter wanted them to do: shoot at cops.”

