Irma visits this week with clouds and a few showers

High pressure from the weekend and yesterday is starting to fade as the remnants of Irma push northward. Today will bring some thin clouds with the sun trying to bleed through. Expect partly sunny skies with more clouds later in the day. It will be warm and fairly pleasant with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will bring mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a stray shower or two with lows staying in the 60s, a bit warmer than recent nights. Tomorrow offers more clouds and some stray showers as what is left of Irma pushes into Pennsylvania. The best chance for rain will be Thursday with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs both tomorrow and Thursday will continue to be in the upper 70s. The remnants of Irma will continue to hang around and not push totally away until this weekend, meaning a stray shower or two is still possible Friday and Saturday.

Hurricane Jose is still hanging out in the Atlantic as well and will do so for much of the week ahead before making a turn eastward this weekend. Some model guidance indicates the storm will hang right along the east coast early next week but never make landfall. It bears watching and we’ll be tracking it closely through the weekend. Locally, the middle of September is showing signs of warmer and mainly dry conditions unless Hurricane Jose does bring some impacts to the area. Stay tuned…and in the meantime, enjoy the warmer temperatures!