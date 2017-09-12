Hurricane relief telethon to feature George Strait, Beyonce

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Tonight’s hurricane relief telethon will feature George Strait as the closing act, live from his benefit concert in San Antonio.

“Hand In Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief” will air live and commercial-free on the four major networks and cable affiliates as well as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Others who will make appearances include Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Gwen Stefani, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Drake, Barbra Streisand, J Balvin, Questlove, Blake Shelton, Joe Jonas, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Justin Bieber and organizer Bun B.

It was originally supposed to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Organizers say they’re keeping an eye on Hurricane Irma to see where help is needed there.