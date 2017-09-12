Hempfield Booster Club presents 25th annual Opening Knight Marching Festival

The Hempfield Band Booster Club is here to preview the 25th annual Opening Knight Marching Festival.

Traditionally, “Opening Knight” hosts the area’s top high school marching bands and over 2,500 band supporters from across the region!

“This is our 25th year celebrating music education and the educational value of competitive programs,” tells Adam Gumble. Hempfield Marching Knights will be unveiling their 2017 field show – Chakras Finding Center.

“We invite the public to come and see what our area’s great high school programs are achieving!”

Learn more in the video above.